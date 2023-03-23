Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Fresh western disturbance to trigger rain in Odisha from Mar 26, wind speed of 30-40 kmph expected

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted yet another western disturbance by March 26.

IMD forecast rain in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: At a time when different parts of the State are witnessing rainfall activities since a couple of days, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted yet another western disturbance by March 26 which is likely to trigger rain in different parts of Odisha.

As per the prediction of the IMD, thunderstorms with lightening and gusty surface wind reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur on March 26.

Subadh Nayak

