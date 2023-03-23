Fresh western disturbance to trigger rain in Odisha from Mar 26, wind speed of 30-40 kmph expected

Bhubaneswar: At a time when different parts of the State are witnessing rainfall activities since a couple of days, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted yet another western disturbance by March 26 which is likely to trigger rain in different parts of Odisha.

As per the prediction of the IMD, thunderstorms with lightening and gusty surface wind reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur on March 26.

On March 27, one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will witness thunderstorm with lightening and gusty surface wind reaching 30-40 kmph.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower very is likely to occur in many places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.