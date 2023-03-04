Former RI sentenced to 2.6 years’ RI, to pay fine of Rs 50k

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Additional Special Judge in Bhubaneswar today sentenced Dasarathi Majhi, Ex-RI (Retired), Old Town, office of Tahasildar in Bhubaneswar, to a 2.6-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in vigilance in a case.

According to reports, Majhi was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.07/2002 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

Apart from awarding the jail term to Majhi, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. In default of payment of the fine, the court directed him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 4 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Sources said that Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Majhi following his conviction.

S.K. Mohapatra, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Kamadev Tripathy, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.