Former RI sentenced to 2.6 years’ RI, to pay fine of Rs 50k
Sources said that Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Majhi following his conviction.
Bhubaneswar: The Court of Additional Special Judge in Bhubaneswar today sentenced Dasarathi Majhi, Ex-RI (Retired), Old Town, office of Tahasildar in Bhubaneswar, to a 2.6-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in vigilance in a case.
According to reports, Majhi was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.07/2002 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.
Apart from awarding the jail term to Majhi, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. In default of payment of the fine, the court directed him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 4 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
S.K. Mohapatra, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Kamadev Tripathy, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.