Former Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari Deo joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Kalahandi MP from Arka Keshari Deo joined the BJP in the state party office along with his wife Malabika here today.

Arka Keshari and Malabika joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda and MLA Pradeepta Nayak.

While speaking to the newsmen about the reason behind the BJP both of them said that they joined the saffron party following the advice of the people of Kalahandi.

It is to be noted here that Arka Keshari had joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2013 and was elected to Kalahandi Lok sabha seat in 2014 General elections. However, he left the conch party after being denied ticket in the 2019 elections.

Arka Keshari Deo’s father Bikram Keshari Deo had also won the Kalahandi lok sabha seat thrice during 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate. Butm, Arka Keshari Deo had joined the BJD following his father’s death in 2013.