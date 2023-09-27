Forest wing of Odisha vigilance seizes sawmills accessories & valuable timber worth over Rs 11 lakhs

Bhubaneswar: The Forest wing of Odisha vigilance today seized sawmills accessories and valuable timber worth over Rs 11 lakhs.

According to reports, the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance conducted a raid on receipt of reliable information regarding running of two illegal sawmills at Brahmapur village under the Singla police station limits in Balasore district.

During the raid, the sawmills accessories and 38.25 Cft. valuable timber were detected and worth Rs 11,15,000 seized.

It was ascertained that the above two sawmills were running without any valid license, violating Section-4 of The Orissa Sawmill and Sawpit (Control) Act-1991.

Ajaya Kumar Das of Khaparapada, PS-Baliapal, DistBalasore, Manager of Baliapal sawmill was arrested and forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, two forest cases vide OR Case No.39CH & 40CH of 2023-24 in Chandipur Wild Life Range under Balasore Wild Life Division have been registered and are under investigation.

Also Read: Odisha: Private bus owners call for strike on October 10 over protest against LAccMI scheme