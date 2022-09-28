Former Deputy Registrar of Companies cons people from Odisha, arrested

New Delhi/Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they have arrested the former Deputy Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, and three others, including founding director and territory manager of private companies during further investigation of a case related to the chit fund scam.

The CBI had registered a case immediately in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders against the then Managing Director of a private company and others and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Baliapal police station, Balasore (Odisha).

It was alleged that the accused illegally collected public deposits throughout Odisha by alluring the people with various deposit schemes falsely promising high returns and did not refund the maturity amount and thereby cheated the investors of their due amount.

The total collection of the company was nearly Rs 565 crore.

In this case, two charge-sheets were filed in 2016 and in November 2021 before the Bhubaneswar court.

Further investigation was continuing to look into the larger conspiracy, money trail and roles of regulatory authorities.

During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused (private persons) had allegedly associated themselves with the illegal ponzi schemes accused named in the FIR and also allegedly received huge pecuniary benefits for themselves out of the illegally collected deposits by the said private company.

Subha Kumar Banerjee, the then Deputy Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, had allegedly facilitated the illegal deposit collection business of the accused.

Apart from him, the CBI has arrested Lakshman Srinivasan, the then founding director of Fimshore Management Service Ltd, Swapan Kumar De and Uttam Munshi, the then territory manager of Star Health Insurance.