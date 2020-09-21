First Phase Plus Two Admission in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: The first phase Plus Two admission in Odisha beginning from today. This will continue till September 26.

The first phase admission will be done at 2028 +2 Colleges which are coming under the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. This will continue till September 26.

The college authorities, students and their parents have been asked to follow the COVID guidelines including maintaining facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

The merit list for the admissions was released at the Students’ Academic Management System (SAMS) on Friday.

The second cut-off list will be announced on October 3.