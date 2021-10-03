First National Volleyball Academy to be setup in KIIT University  

Bhubaneswar: A National Volleyball Academy would be set up at city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and a State Volleyball Academy would be set up in Kandhamal district for Odisha players from 14-18 years age in Sub-Junior and Junior Categories. This was decided during the Annual General & Executive Council Meeting of Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA).

The meeting was held this afternoon at OCA Conference Hall, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. It was presided by Er. Subodha Kumar Routray, President, OVA in presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, General Secretary, OVA along with Office Bearers of OVA and members from all districts and units.

On behalf of all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association, Dr. Dash expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanked Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his kind support for the promotion of volleyball in the state.

Dr. Dash mentioned that Samanta, after taking charge as President of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), has emphasized on development of volleyball at grassroots level by creating infrastructure and providing necessary equipment in various districts in Odisha and other states as well.

In his parliamentary constituency Kandhamal, he has arranged 5 Floodlights Volleyball Courts in Tikabali, Raikia, Baliguda and at two locations in Phulbani.

Dr. Samanta has played an important role in establishing Rugby & Chess in the country. Volleyball being a very popular rural sport in Odisha as the President of VFI, he has been discussing with members from Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for the development & popularizing of volleyball in all parts of Odisha and also assured to provide all the support to volleyball.

All the members were very happy and praised the efforts of Samanta for the development of volleyball. All the members retreated that for the overall development of all sports, the society requires people like him.

As discussed in the AGM the State Volleyball Championship would be held at Kandhamal in November.