In a first, Journalist from Odisha tests COVID 19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Badamba: For the first time a journalist from Odisha has been tested positive for COVID 19.  He is reportedly from Cuttack district of Odisha.

As many as six more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Badamaba town of Cuttack District today.

While one of them is a journalist,  five of the other cases are police personnel who were detected positive for Covid-19, informed Badamaba BDO Utkal Acharya.

It is noteworthy that, Badamba block in Cuttack district had been declared as containment zone for 72 hours starting from Monday 10 am. The move came after Badamba IIC and an accountant working with a nationalised bank tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday.

So far, 14 persons have been detected positive for deadly Coronavirus in Badamba block, out of which 12 are police personnel while one is a journalist and one is a bank accountant.

You might also like
State

29 BSF Jawans among 36 COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Dolphins Spotted at Palur Canal in Odisha’s Chilika

State

Weddings With 1500 Guests Raided In Odisha’s Ganjam, Food Distributed In TMCs

State

Woman found hanging at quarantine centre in Odisha’s Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.