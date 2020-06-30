Badamba: For the first time a journalist from Odisha has been tested positive for COVID 19. He is reportedly from Cuttack district of Odisha.

As many as six more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Badamaba town of Cuttack District today.

While one of them is a journalist, five of the other cases are police personnel who were detected positive for Covid-19, informed Badamaba BDO Utkal Acharya.

It is noteworthy that, Badamba block in Cuttack district had been declared as containment zone for 72 hours starting from Monday 10 am. The move came after Badamba IIC and an accountant working with a nationalised bank tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday.

So far, 14 persons have been detected positive for deadly Coronavirus in Badamba block, out of which 12 are police personnel while one is a journalist and one is a bank accountant.