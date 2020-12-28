fire breaks in ganganagar bhubaneswar
Fire Breaks Out At Home In Ganganagar Of Bhubaneswar, 2 Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a house in Ganganagar near Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar. The incident took place at 7 PM yesterday .

As per reports, the fire has been caused by a gas leak from the stove and two people were severly injured.

The injured persons have been identified as Radha Behera and Arjun Behera. Both of them have been admitted to Capital Hospital.

On being informed about the fire mishap, State Science and Technology Minister visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

“The fire has been caused due to leakage of gas from the stove. A major mishap has been averted. All facilities to the injured will be provided,” said the Minister.

