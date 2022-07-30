Father, Son dies of Diahorrea in Jharsuguda

By WCE 1
Image Credit: IANS (Representational Image)

Jharsuguda: A father-son have reportedly died due to diarrhoea at Debadihi in Ward no 13 of Jharsuguda district.

The deceased has been identified as Sriprasad Pradhan (65) and his son Akur Pradhan (40).

According to reports, Akur had died on Thursday night during treatment. Sriprasad suffered from diarrhea after his son’s cremation. He also succumbed on Friday night.

Sources said that more than 10 persons at Litipada, Pannapada and Baidapada villages have been infected with diarrhoea, of which five patients have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

