Puri: The famous Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri of Odisha will be held tomorrow on November 27, 2020. However, devotees will not be allowed to get a glimpse of this special attire in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the elements of the Nagarjuna attire will be taken from Chakrakot to Srimandira at about 2 am on Friday in a simple procession and the Lords will be attired at 4 am.

It was also cleared that there will not be any attire for Lord Patitapabana as there is no such custom.

Meanwhile Puri district administration on Thursday declared prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed in Puri town during the Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings. As per reports the prohibition will be in force from Marichikota Chhak and around Shree Jagannath temple to Dolamandap Sahi from 2 AM on Nov 27 in view of the Nagarjuna Besha.