Family planning operation on woman without permission in Odisha

Keonjhar: There have been allegations of a family planning surgery on a pregnant woman without her or the family’s consent in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Maternal and Child Care Department of the Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

According to the complaint on Sunday night, a man identified as Sushant Kumar Barik had admitted his wife identified as Pabitrani Behera of Jhumpura Khendra area. She was allegedly having pre-delivery pain and later gave birth to a son through a cesarean section.

After a while, Sushant was then asked to sign the papers related to his wife family planning surgery. He was shocked to receive these papers. When he refused to sign it, the doctor on duty identified as Abhijit Mohapatra scolded him and handed him over to the town police station.

On the other hand, the doctor has completely denied these allegations. The doctor further clarified that Sushant’s wife agreed to the birth control surgery (family planning operation) and signed it herself.

The doctor also further added that that he had been abused by Sushant as he was in an intoxicated state when he was asked to sign the form. The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed report awaited in this case.