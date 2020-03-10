Fake currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 50 seized in Odisha’s Khordha; 2 held

Fake currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 50 seized in Odisha’s Khordha; 2 held

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 657

Khordha:  Police seized fake currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 with a face value of Rs 8550 and arrested two persons in this connection in Odisha’s Khordha district on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Biju Das of Talabasta village in Cuttack district and Bapuji Charan Singh of Ogalapada under Janla police outpost in the district.

Related News

Hundreds of animals sacrificed in Malkangiri temple for Dola…

Police team attacked during Holi in Odisha, 7 cops injured

7 children fall ill after eating unidentified fruit in…

Over 10 injured in group clash during Holi in Odisha’s…

Based on a tip-off that two men involved in circulation of fake currency in the region, Khordha police raided different places and seized counterfeit notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 denomination from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Khordha Adarsh police station here and further investigation is on, a police official said.

You might also like
State

Hundreds of animals sacrificed in Malkangiri temple for Dola Purnima

State

Police team attacked during Holi in Odisha, 7 cops injured

State

7 children fall ill after eating unidentified fruit in Odisha ; Hospitalised

State

Over 10 injured in group clash during Holi in Odisha’s Athagarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.