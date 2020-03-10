Khordha: Police seized fake currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 with a face value of Rs 8550 and arrested two persons in this connection in Odisha’s Khordha district on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Biju Das of Talabasta village in Cuttack district and Bapuji Charan Singh of Ogalapada under Janla police outpost in the district.

Based on a tip-off that two men involved in circulation of fake currency in the region, Khordha police raided different places and seized counterfeit notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 denomination from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Khordha Adarsh police station here and further investigation is on, a police official said.