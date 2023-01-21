Ex-consultant, Dist Water Sanitation Mission, Boudh convicted in Vigilance trap case

Boudh: The Ex-Consultant, District Water Sanitation Mission, Boudh in Odisha was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani.

As per reports, Utkal Keshari Bastia, Ex-Consultant (Disengaged from service), District Water Sanitation Mission, Boudh who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.14 dtd.30.03.2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for verifying and issuing the work order in favour of his son for construction of toilet under Swachha Bharat Gramina Yojana Scheme, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Today, the convict Bastia has been forwarded to jail custody. Sikandar Hembram, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/pDSP, Balasore Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Special P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.