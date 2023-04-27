Ersama BDO convicted in vigilance trap case

Jagatsinghpur: The Special Judge of Vigilance in Angul today convicted Kailash Chandra Behera, the Ex-Tahasildar of Rourkela and the present BDO of Ersama in Jagatsinghpur district.

Behera was convicted in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul TR No 125/2019 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7PC Act, 1988 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and to pay fine Rs 5000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Vigilance sleuths had arrested Behera while he was demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) Rs 50,000 from a Complainant for not taking any legal action against him and not to cancel the lease in respect of a piece of land allotted in favour of the complainant.

Sources said that the Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Kailash Chandra Behera from service following his conviction.

Panigrahi, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Gadadhar Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Angul conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Likewise, Sarat Kumar Panda, Ex-ACF, Malkangiri (Retd) and G. M. Subash Chandra Bose (Forest Contractor), were also convicted today.

They were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No. 06/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/468/471-A/379/218/ 119/ 120-B IPC and Section 27 of The Orissa Forest Act, 1972 for illicit felling of trees from Govt. land, conversion of the same to timber and transportation of the same by the latter (Forest Contractor), and thereby causing huge loss to the Govt, were convicted in the case.

The Court convicted Sri Panda and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- on each count U/s 13(2)/13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988 and U/s 420/468/471 IPC and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months on each count U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act, 1988 and U/s 420/468/471 IPC.

The Court also convicted Bose and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- on each count U/s 420/468/471/379 IPC and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months on each count U/s 420/468/471/379 IPC.

Further, Bose was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.2,000/- U/s 27 of Orissa Forest Act along with U/s 13(1)(c) r/w 13(2) PC Act, 1988 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months. All the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sarat Kumar Panda following his conviction.

Narahari Nayak, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.