EPFO Alert! Do not make this mistake on the phone or social media, otherwise entire savings may disappear

Several cases of online fraud have come to the fore during the Coronavirus crisis. Therefore, it is important to keep your hard-earned money safe in this difficult time. You may lose your lifetime earnings only for a minor mistake. Taking a serious not of the ongoing online frauds, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) ​​has alerted its subscribers. EPFO employees have been asked to beware of fraudsters.

EPFO said, be alert to those asking for your personal details on phone or social media like Aadhaar, UAN, PAN, Bank Account. EPFO told its users, if someone asks you to deposit money in the bank to do some work, then be alert. You may find it difficult to do so.

EPFO has appealed to its subscribers not to share any personal information related to Aadhaar number, PAN, bank details on phone. EPFO also forbids PF subscribers to share Universal Account Number (UAN) numbers.

The EPFO ​​wrote in this regard on its website and Twitter, we never ask for any information related to PAN, Aadhaar number or bank details on phone. You do not share your personal information in response to fake calls.

If you are a victim of fraud or want to complain about fake messages, then you can visit the social media platform of Ministry of Labour and Employment. Here you can file your complaint. Taking cognizance of your complaint, the Ministry of Labour orders the EPFO ​​to take necessary action. You also have the option to contact EPFO ​​directly. The toll-free number for EPFO ​​is 1800118005, which is open for 24 hours every day of the week.

If you are also an EPFO ​​subscriber and you have any problem then you can contact through social media platforms like Twitter or Facebook. Let us know that EPFO ​​provides many types of facilities to its 6 crore subscribers. There are also 12 lakh employers and 65 lakh pensioners.