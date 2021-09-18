Eminent Author Manorama Mohapatra passes away in Odisha

Cuttack: Eminent author and former Editor of Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ Manorama Mohapatra passed away on Saturday in Odisha. She was under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She was 87.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the sad demise of Mohapatra.

Mohapatra was an eminent author, columnist, public speaker, editor and social worker. She was born in 1934. Her father, the renowned Dr Radhanath Rath was an eminent Freedom Fighter and highly regarded social worker.

Manorama Mohapatra has published more than 40 titles, some of which have been translated into other Indian languages. Her first book was Juar Jeiunthi Uthe, a revolutionary collection of poems on Women emancipation and empowerment was published in 1960. Her first book on stories was Band Gharara Kabat, again on the theme of women empowerment.