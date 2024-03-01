ECI warns political parties to maintain decorum in public campaigning

New Delhi: Ahead of General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties to maintain decorum in public campaigning. The Commission conveys stern action againt direct or indirect violations of the Model Code of Conduct. It was conveyed by the ECI in a press note on Friday.

Taking not of the various trends and cases of plummeting levels of political campaign discourse in recently held elections, the ECI has issued further advisory to all political parties to maintain decorum and utmost restraint in public campaigning and raise the levels of election campaigning to ‘issue’ based debate.

The ECI has also put additional responsibility on the star campaigners and candidates under the MCC regarding violation of the MCC.

Regarding MCC violations, the ECI Advisory cited previous examples of such indirect violations using known methodologies to avoid MCC strictures.