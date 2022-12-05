ED to take Archana Nag on a 7-day remand

Bhubaneswar: The District & Session Court here today permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on a 7-day remand.

After Archana Nag appeared before the court amid tight security, the ED prayed before it to take her on a 15-day remand to interrogate her further over the blackmailing case. However, the court permitted the investigating agency to take her only on a 7-day remand.

The court also asked the ED to produce Nag before it on December 13

It is to be noted here that the Commissionerate Police arrested Nag on October 6 on charges of extortion and honey trapping. Her husband, Jagabandhu Chand was also arrested on October 22 for his involvement in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate joined the investigation to unearth truths behind the money laundering case filed against the couple who are now lodged in Jharpara Special Jail.