ECoR clarifies on viral video of 2 trains being to close to each other in Odisha

Cuttack:

The East Coast Railway has been diligently implementing the Automatic Signalling System in various railway sections. In the incident captured in the video, it appears that a MEMU train is stationed on the same route in front of another passenger Train. It should be clear that both the trains are moving in the same direction. It is also crucial to understand how the Automatic Signalling System plays a pivotal role in ensuring safety in such situations.

When a train driver comes to an Automatic Stop signal, they are mandated to bring their train to a stop behind the signal. Following this, they must wait for a prescribed duration, one minute during daylight and two minutes at night. If the signal remains in the ‘On’ position after this waiting period, the driver must follow specific procedures, including exchanging signals with the guard and proceeding ahead with extreme caution, stopping short of any potential obstructions.

The ‘On’ position of an Automatic Signal can result from various factors, such as the presence of a train ahead, an obstruction on the track, or other causes. In such cases, drivers are instructed to proceed at a restricted speed, never exceeding 15 KMPH, even if visibility is clear. They must continue with caution, be prepared to stop, and follow any potential instructions until reaching the obstruction or the next automatic signal, depending on the circumstances.

We wish to assure the public that trains operating within the Automatic Signalling System are moving at permissible speeds and with rigorous safety measures in place. Trains can operate at restricted speeds within close proximity to each other, maintaining the utmost safety.

We kindly appeal to all concerned not to panic or spread misinformation, as the trains are running in accordance with safety protocols and permissible speeds. We encourage responsible reporting by all news channels and request that you provide accurate information to the public regarding railway operations and safety measures.