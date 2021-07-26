E-Mulakat service begins in two Odisha prisons

Photo Credit: bridgemi.com

Bhubaneswar: The E-Mulakat or online mulakat service has been started in two jails of Odisha on a pilot basis. The service began in Bhubaneswar and Choudwar jails, intimated by the Prison Directorate.

Using online mulakats service one can schedule mulakats from home by following a few simple process. The officers of all jails have been given demo training in this regard.

On Monday, 6 persons entered by logging in @ bbsr jail. From August 15, the service likely to be started at all district jails and circle jails and subsequently at all sub-jails. Each jail has been provided with exclusive laptop for this service.

