Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has requested Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal to instruct the Delhi University (DU) for extension of time for submission of CHSE marksheets for admission into UG courses.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Dash said that it has been brought to my notice by parents and students that the University of Delhi has fixed last date of submission/ uploading of Higher Secondary Mark Sheet as August 31 for UG admission.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, inspite of all the sincere efforts by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, the result for Arts Stream (12th Class) could not be published. I and my team assure you that the result of +2 Arts stream will be declared by the first week of September, 2020,” he added.

Meanwhile, in this situation, students of Odisha CHSE Board will not be in a position to submit Mark Sheet by August 31 and many meritorious students from Odisha will not be able to participate in merit based admission for the year 2020, if the last date is not extended, the Minister further stated.

Dash also urged that the New Delhi Education Minister to intervene in the matter and instruct the Delhi University for extension of time for submission of Higher Secondary Mark Sheet by one week till September 7.