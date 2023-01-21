Doctor Subhashree Kar death case: Boyfriend approaches high court to close the case

Keonjhar: In another new update to the sensational case of Doctor Subhashree Kar’s death in Joda, her boyfriend has approached high court to close the case. A case had been filed against Doctor Dibyaranjan Majhi in Joda police station. He has appealed in the high court to close the case and allow him to get bail.

According to reports, Subhashree’s postmortem and viscera reports had made it clear that the cause of her death was poisoning.

Subhashree’s family had filed a case against Dibyaranjan stating that he had murdered her.

It is to be noted here that Kar was found dead in her rented house at Baneikala on January 1. The 25-year-old doctor was working as a Medical Officer at the Urban PHC.

Accusing Dibyaranjan, a doctor, of having physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, Kar had filed a complaint with the Joda police against him on December 20, 2022.

Keonjhar Additional SP Biranchi Prasad Dehury had previously informed that Dibyaranjan had not contacted the deceased on the day of her death.