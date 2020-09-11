Odisha MBBS student’s bathing video filmed by doctor goes viral

Cuttack: A Resident Doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha reportedly filmed a MBBS student’s video while she was bathing.

According to reports, the accused doctor was secretly made video of the medical student when she was taking bath in the bathroom.

However, the girl raised an alarm after noticing that the doctor was shooting her bathing video. Soon, her classmates gathered at the spot and caught hold of the accused doctor and beat him up.

Meanwhile, the bathing video of the medical student has gone viral on different social media platforms.

On the other hand, the SCB authorities have not filed any police complaint over the issue, informed a Senior Specialist of the hospital. They are trying to suppress the issue, he added.

Statement of the Dean of the hospital over the matter could not be attained despite repeated efforts.