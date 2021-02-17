Cuttack: In a big case of cyber crime a doctor fell prey to cyber criminals who managed to dupe money amounting to Rs. 77 lakh from him through online fraud in Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday. The criminals reportedly used Team Viewer Quick Support App in this fraud.

The victim has been identified as Sanatan Mohanty. He is a retired doctor of NTPC.

As per reports, cyber criminals managed to take away approximately Rs. 77.86 lakh from the doctor. Posing as Bank officials the criminals said the doctor that his BSNL number will get deactivated and thus he needs to do as per their instructions.

The said BSNL number was attached to different Bank accounts of the doctor. The criminals hacked the accounts and took away the money after grabbing all the information.

A case has been registered in the Cyber Police station in this connection.