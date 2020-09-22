Nowadays we all use the instant messaging app WhatsApp. In around 180 countries of the world, 1.5 billion people actively use WhatsApp. Looking at the use and convenience of people, WhatsApp adds new features on the day so that people can use this app more and more easily.

WhatsApp keeps making some changes to its settings but not everyone knows these tips and tricks. Today we are telling you such fun tricks related to WhatsApp. Which will make your life a lot easier and you will enjoy knowing them. Let’s know

Unread Marking Message

Sometimes you are so busy that you are unable to reply to the message of people. But the person who sent you the message, after you read it, is waiting for reply. Many times people get angry even if they do not message or forget. For this, if you want, you can get any number from your contact on WhatsApp. In this, you can read his message without reading it and later reply to it. With this, a mark will be made on your uncontacted contact from the setting so that it will work as a reminder for you later. For this, you have to press and hold the chat in your Android phone that you want to get unannounced. On the right side, you will see an option of a mark orreid. On iOS, you will have to swipe the chat site right and tap on the Unreached icon.

Read and reply to WhatsApp messages without touching the phone

You will feel how it is possible that without touching the phone, you read your WhatsApp message and also reply. By the way, this is not such a difficult task, you can take the help of Siri or Google Assistant to read or send messages without typing or touching your phone. You have to tell your message to these virtual assistant and your message will reach without touching it.

How to change font in WhatsApp

If you are bored with the same old font of WhatsApp and want to try something new or write a word in bold letters then it is a very easy task. When you send the word in front of and behind the star in your message, you will be seen in bold font upon sending that word. At the same time, you can also use italic font. For this, you have to put the sign of the under score before and behind any word. The font of your message will change.

Find out which number is getting full storage

If your WhatsApp phone’s storage becomes full again and again, for this you should know which WhatsApp number is filling your storage quickly. For this, you have to go to WhatsApp settings in your phone. There will be an option for data and storage use. Here you can know the details of data and space used from your WhatsApp. You have to tap on the storage usage and select that contact

How to forward a message to everyone

Now you cannot forward the same message to more than 5 people on WhatsApp. But if you want to send the same message to all your contact numbers at a festival, then it is quite easy for iOS users to click on the three dots on the right side of their screen. Here you will see an option of New Broadcast. Now you can send whomever you want to send. The special thing is that in this your message is original or forward is also known.

