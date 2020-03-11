Bhubaneswar: The owner of a DJ Van was fined a hefty Rs Rs 52,277 for a slew of traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicle Act here in Odisha on Wednesday.

Officials of the Regional Transport Office-II (RTO-II), Bhubaneswar imposed the fine on DJ van owner Laxmidhar Nayak near Patia area in the city.

Nayak, a resident of Balipatana in Khordha district, was penalised for running the vehicle without fitness certificate, PUC certificate, require permit and insurance documents and Motor Vehicle tax documents, said an official.

According the challan , Rs 5,000 fine was slapped for running the vehicle without registration document and fitness certificate, Rs 10,000 for violating air and noise pollution, Rs 10,000 for running the vehicle without permit, Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 2,000 for lack of insurance and Odisha Motor Vehicle Tax for the period from July 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020.