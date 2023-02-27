Dhusara Saisaba: Popular Hindi Novel’s Odia translation by Niharika Mallick Launched

Bhubaneswar: Translator Niharika Mallick’s latest book ‘Dhusara Saisaba’ was launched here today in the presence of writer Adyasha Das, noted short storyteller Rabi Panda and translator Subhash Satpathy.

‘Dhusara Saisaba,’ which has been published by Black Eagle Publications, is the Odia translation of Saraswati award-winning novel, eminent Hindi novelist Govind Mishar’s ‘Dhul Poudhon Par.’

‘Dhusara Saisaba’ beautifully describes the struggles of a woman’s life and the various obstacles she faces in the society to create her own identity in the fields of education and employment.

While speaking on the occasion, the guests said that translating a book by keeping the meaning of the original text intact is a special art and translator Niharika Mallik has succeeded in this.

Novelists Swarnalata Mohapatra, Supriya Panda, Nabajyoti Ray, Dharmaraj Maji, Sabyasachi Bisoyi, Ajit Bhoi and Ashok Parida attended the book launching ceremony.

‘Dhusara Saisaba’ is available on Amazon.

About Niharika Mallick: