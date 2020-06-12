Dhabas open in night curfew weekend shutdown Odisha

Dhabas beside NH, SH to remain open during night curfew, weekend shutdown in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Dhabas by the side of National Highways and State Highways have been exempted from the restrictions that have been imposed during night curfew and weekend shutdown in Odisha. Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued a letter in this regard on Friday.

However, in the letter it has been specifically mentioned that the said Dhabas (eateries) will be open to serve ‘takeaways only’. That means customers will not be allowed to sit and dine in the Dhaba premises.

It has also been ordered that procurement of paddy and delivery of rice, procurement of groundnut and pulses will be allowed during weekend shutdown.

