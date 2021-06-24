Delta Plus Variant: We have to be more careful for the next 6 months, Says Health Expert Niroj Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 is much infectious and affects more on the human lungs cell. The antibody cocktail treatment might be less effective, says Odisha health expert Niroj Mishra.

Reportedly, World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared it a variant of concern, only India has said the same about the new variant. The details whether the vaccine is working against the Delta Plus variant will soon be released, added expert Mishra.

It has the Mechanisms of immune escape which might be dangerous. Hence, India has declared Delta Plus as a variant of concern.

“We have to be more careful for the next six months. The Genomic Sequencing needs to be enhanced whereas the testing, contact tracing and isolation needs to be intensified,” said expert Mishra.

Health expert Mishra also said that the number of daily Covid cases in the state is rising again as the citizens are not adhering to the Covid protocols and due to this it is unlikely that the lockdown restrictions will be eased after July 1.