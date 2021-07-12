Decline in Covid-19 cases in Odisha; 1993 fresh positives reported in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,993 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday, taking the total tally to 9,41,745.

The total of 1,993 new Covid positives include 1154 quarantine cases and 839 are local contacts. The number of active cases stands at 24,567.

Khurda reports the highest Covid cases at 322, followed by Cuttack at 297, Balasore at 181, Puri at 144, and Jajpur at 141. As many as 24 districts of the state have reported less than 100 fresh Covid cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 181

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 86

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 297

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 89

13. Jajpur: 141

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 29

18. Keonjhar: 35

19. Khurda: 322

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 42

22. Mayurbhanj: 110

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 78

25. Nuapada: 6

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 24

28. Sambalpur: 14

29. Sonepur: 17

30. Sundargarh: 75

31. State Pool: 59