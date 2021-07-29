Schedule of Common PG Entrance Test Odisha 2021 announced; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The dateline for the Common PG Entrance Test – 2021 (CPET – 2021) for the Odisha State Public Universities and Colleges with PG Courses under the project Student Academic Management System (SAMS) was announced. It will be available in www.samsodisha.gov.in. from August 2, 2021. The Common Prospectus (CP) for CPET-2021 will be available in the said website.

Here is the detail information:

Availability of Online Application Form (CAF) in the website samsodisha.gov.in will be from 11 am onwards on August 2, 2021.

Last date of applying online CAF through samsodisha.gov.in is August 14 (11.45 pm)

Availability of Hall Ticket in applicant e-Space for downloading is 2 pm of August 20, 2021.

Conduct of Entrance Examination (CPET – 2021) August 23 to September 3, 2021.

Handing over of the entrance marks to OCAC by the Entrance Exam conducting Universities is September 13 2021.

Updating of Graduation/ Equivalent mark by applicants till 11.45 pm of October 5, 2021.

Publication of subject-wise and state wide merit list October 12, 2021 at 2 pm.

Online deposit of admission fees by the Students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal which from October 22 to October 25, 2021 at 5 pm.

Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection) from October 22 to October 28, 2021 (excluding Sunday) at 5 pm.

Updation of SIide-Up Option Form online by the students taken admission in First Round of selection from October 23 to October 29, 11.45 pm.

Data updation of admitted students in the e-Space (for First Round Admission) by the respective Institutions from October 22 to October 29, 7 pm.

Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second Round Selection) on November 4 at 11 am.

Online deposit of admission fees by the Students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal from November 4 to November 7, 5 pm.

Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection) from November 5 to November 9 (excluding Sunday) at 5 pm.

Data updation of admitted students in the e-Space (for Second Round of Admission) by the respective Institutions from November 5 to November 10, 7 pm.

Publication of provisional list of Vacant Seats in SAMS Website November 12 at 2 pm.

For filling up of the vacant seats, Guidelines will be issued later on by the Higher Education Department.

