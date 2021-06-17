Dacoity Bid Foiled In Khurda Of Odisha, 7 Arrested

Khurda: A dacoity bid has been foiled by the Khurda town police on Thursday and a gang of dacoits have been arrested at Khurda district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khurda town police conducted a raided at an abandoned house near Mukundaprasad cow shed and arrested seven dacoits from the spot. They were allegedly planning to commit dacoity while they were apprehend by the police.

The arrested dacoits have identified as SK Abdullah of Benapanjuri village under Jatni police limits, SK Yusuf, Maina Behera from near Khurda town police station area, Santosh Sahu, Dipu Parida, Bipin Behera and Bikash Behera of Chandaka area.

The cops have seized one sword, one battle axes, two chapads (Stainless Steel Chopper), three iron rods, four torch lights, one map and two bikes from them.