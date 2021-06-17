Dacoity Bid Foiled In Khurda Of Odisha, 7 Arrested

By WCE 7
dacoity bid odisha

Khurda: A dacoity bid has been foiled by the Khurda town police on Thursday and a gang of dacoits have been arrested at Khurda district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khurda town police conducted a raided at an abandoned house near Mukundaprasad cow shed and arrested seven dacoits from the spot. They were allegedly planning to commit dacoity while they were apprehend by the police.

Related News

4 Dacoits Held For Looting Travellers In Angul District Of…

The arrested dacoits have identified as SK Abdullah of Benapanjuri village under Jatni police limits, SK Yusuf, Maina Behera from near Khurda town police station area, Santosh Sahu, Dipu Parida, Bipin Behera and Bikash Behera of Chandaka area.

The cops have seized one sword, one battle axes, two chapads (Stainless Steel Chopper), three iron rods, four torch lights, one map and two bikes from them.

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,23,599 as 6240 patients recover today

State

Bhubaneswar reports 419 new Covid positive cases and 749 recoveries

State

[Photos] Chariot construction work underway perfectly at Ratha Khala in Odisha’s Puri

State

Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka included in Women’s squad for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.