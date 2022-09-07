Cyclonic circulation in Bay Of Bengal in 24 hrs; rain expected in Odisha

Cyclonic circulation in Bay Of Bengal in 24 hrs; rain expected in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours said the IMD in its latest bulletin.

As per IMD, a low pressure is likely to form over West-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

The Regional Centre MeT in Bhubaneswar has predicted increase in rainfall activities in several parts of Odisha from today.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur in several districts of Odisha.

A yellow warning has been issued for 5 districts in Odisha namely: Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput