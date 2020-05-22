Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to visit Odisha today; know details

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to take stock of the situation arising out of cyclone Amphan.

According to reports, Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) at 2.50 pm today from where he will go to conduct an aerial survey of cyclone Amphan affected districts of the State.

The PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the situation at around 5 pm in Bhubaneswar before departing for New Delhi at 8.25 pm.

Before coming to Odisha, Modi will visit West Bengal to take stock of the situation post Cyclone Amphan. He will also conduct an aerial survey.