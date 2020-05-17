Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic Storm ‘Amphan’ over Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards today, the 17th May, 2020 and is centered about 1000 km south of Paradip district in Odisha.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by 18th morning informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards across North Odisha coasts during 18th to 20th May 2020.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the North Odisha and West Bengal coast during May 18 to 20, 2020.

The Collectors of 12 districts have been directed to keep Multipurpose Cyclone and Flood Shelters in readiness and to identify other suitable RCC roofed public buildings for use as safe shelters in case of requirement, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said.

The state government has also asked the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Odisha Fire service to be on standby for deployment, he added.