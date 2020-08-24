Cuttack Surpasses Ganjam And Khurda With Record Highest Single-Day Spike Of 589 Covid Positives Today

Cuttack Surpasses Ganjam And Khurda With Record Highest Single-Day Spike Of 589 Covid Positives Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2949 new COVID19 positive cases including 1123 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 2949 cases have been reported today out of which 1123 are local cases while the rest 1826 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 81,479 in Odisha. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 30 districts.

Cuttack records highest single day spike ever at 589 positives in the last 24 hours.

The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 88

3. Bargarh: 62

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 57

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 589

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 13

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 179

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 215

14. Jharsuguda: 20

15. Kalahandi: 30

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 56

18. Keonjhar: 30

19. Khurda: 474

20. Koraput: 181

21. Malkangiri: 78

22. Mayurbhanj: 156

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 93

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 86

27. Rayagada: 143

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 26

30. Sundargarh: 81