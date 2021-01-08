Cuttack SCB Medical doctors successfully perform Rare Surgery: Normalize disfigured face

Cuttack: A team of doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha have successfully performed a rare surgery to provide normal look to the disfigured face of the patient.

As per reports, due to fungal infection extra flesh started growing near nose of the patient when he was 25. Later it spread to other parts of the face giving a disfigured look.

As a result the patient felt problem in living a normal life as he could not drink, eat properly. After a while he also felt problem in breathing.

Even he felt like socially ousted due to the very odd look of his face.

The patient then visited many doctors and hospitals for treatment but in vain.

Few days back he got admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with the help of some social workers.

Though initially the doctors were hesitant, finally they took up the surgery. In the meanwhile they had also received advice from the Chief Minister’s office for the treatment.

Led by Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, chief of the Plastic Surgery department of SCB, a team of doctors successfully performed the surgery and the patient has recovered.

The patient has been identified as Harish Chandra Tarai of Soro area in Balasore district of Odisha.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Nayak said, “The patient’s face had been disfigured due to fungal infection for which he was living a painful life. When we got the case initially we were hesitant as this was very rare. I had not dealt such a case earlier. The disease is due to fungal infection.

When the patient was 25, a small nodule grew near his nose which later spread to the entire face. It took us four hour for the surgery. We had also taken advice of the dermatology department. Since it was a rare operation, we had kept everything ready to meet an urgent health condition of the patient. We did the reconstructive surgery. And he took about 10 to 12 days to recover. He is looking 90 per cent normal.”

The patient was very happy about the surgery. He was all praise for the doctors and especially Dr. Nayak, the plastic surgeon. He said that now he can eat, drink, talk and breathe properly and even not feeling any pain.