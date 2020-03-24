Cuttack: The Merchant Association of Cuttack ‘Malgodown’ has held an important meeting on the Coronavirus situation.

They have decided to separate the timings of retail and wholesale market.

The meeting was held basically on the crowd management.

The retail shops will be opened from 7 am to 2 pm.

The wholesale shops will however be open from 2 pm to 12 am.

All the essential goods and commodities are present for almost a month so there is nothing to worry said the Spokesperson of the Malgodown, Prafulla Chotai.