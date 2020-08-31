Cuttack corona cases
Representational image

Cuttack city sees 147 new Covid-19 positives including 57 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 147 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Monday.

Of the 147 new Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 34 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres. while 56 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 57 local contact cases.

With this, the city’s total case tally has risen to 4924 of whom 1984 are active cases.

In a tweet, the civic body said, “Out of the 236 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 147 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Earlier in the day, the State Health Department informed that as many as 3,014 more positive cases were detected  in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally  to 1,00,934 in the state.

