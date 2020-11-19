Sundergarh: Agitation on the rise in and around the Biramitrapur police station due to the incident of an alleged custodial death.

According to reports, the locals have have gheraoed the police station alleging the death of an accused due to custodial violence inside the Biramitrapur police station.

The Sundergarh SP has denied all the charges in this regard.

The SP has further informed that the accused was unwell and was first admitted to the Kumarmunda hospital and then as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to Rourkela General Hospital (RGH).

It was there that the accused died while being treated there added the SP.