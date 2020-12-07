crocodile attack bhadrak
Representational Image

Crocodile Attacks Man, Kills Him In Odisha’s Bhadrak

By WCE 2

Chandbali: A man has lost his life in a crocodile attack near Phanchutikri ghats of Mantaie river at Chandbali area in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the man had allegedly gone to fetch grass for his cattle near the riverbed as the crocodile attacked him and dragged him into the river and killed him.

The deceased has been identified as Nabaghana Nayak of Panchutikiri village. Since he did not return home till late evening his family members searched for him.

Later, the villagers spotted him dead near the river bed. The forest authorities have been alerted about the crocodile, they reached the spot but are yet to spot the reptile.

The police have reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

