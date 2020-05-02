COVID19 updates: 5 more positive cases reported from Jajpur; Odisha’s tally reaches to 154

Bhubaneswar: As many as five more persons have been tested positive for COVID19 today in Odisha, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

As per the information shared by the Health Department, all the five cases have been reported from Jajpur district, which has been already identified as Red Zone by the Union government.

The five persons who have been tested positive for coronavirus are a 28-year-old male, 56-year-old male, 63-year-old male, 24 -year-old female and 60 -year-old female, informed the I & PR Department of the State government.

Both the 24 -year-old female and 60 -year-old female had come in contacts of positive case, added the I & PR Department.

All of them are Kolkata returnees and asymptomatic. Currently, they are kept in quarantine.

Contact tracing and follow up action is underway,

With today’s five new cases, the total number of positive cases in Jajpur district is now stands at 45 while in Odisha it is 154.