Rourkela: A COVID19 super spreader has been detected in Rourkela city of Odisha’s Sundergarh. The person has managed to infect 95 persons.

Contact tracing of the patient had revealed that he has infected at least 95 persons including 46 new cases detected today.

Basanti Colony & Gol Ghar area in the city has been contained, informed the Sundergarh collector.

The Sundergarh district of Odisha has a total of 471 positives out of which 285 active cases.