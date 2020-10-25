Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 1633 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha will soon cross the 2.8 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,81,215.

Of the fresh cases, 955 are from quarantine while 678 cases are local contacts.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 80

6. Boudh: 35

7. Cuttack: 132

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 39

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 79

13. Jajpur: 43

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 105

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 158

20. Koraput: 35

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 89

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 11

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 106

31. State Pool: 31