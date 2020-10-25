covid tally odisha
Pic Credits: financial express

Covid Tally Reaches 2.8 Lakh In Odisha With 1633 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 1633 new cases on Wednesday. Odisha will soon cross the 2.8 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,81,215.

Of the fresh cases, 955 are from quarantine while 678 cases are local contacts.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 80

6. Boudh: 35

7. Cuttack: 132

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 39

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 79

13. Jajpur: 43

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 105

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 158

20. Koraput: 35

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 89

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 11

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 106

31. State Pool: 31

You might also like
State

COVID Death Toll Rises to 1245 In Odisha, 16 Succumb Today

State

Speeding truck collides with another truck in Odisha’s Angul

State

Odisha: 5T Secy VK Pandian visits Puri to review development work of Swargadwara,…

State

Odisha: Ganjam Police bust 14 gambling dens, arrest 68 gamblers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.