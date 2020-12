Covid RT-PCR Test Prices Reduced Further In Odisha, Check Price Here

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha on Wednesday further brought down the cost of Covid RT-PCR Test in the state.

The affordability will encourage more people to undergo the test.

A notification by the Health and Family Welfare Department capped the RT-PCR test rates in private laboratories at Rs 400 which includes GST.

In a notification on August 26 the rate of RT-PCR was reduced by 50% that is from Rs 2200 to Rs 1200.