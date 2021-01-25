Covid Recovery In Odisha Climbs To 331284 As 140 More Patients Recovered Today

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid recovery in Odisha climbed to 331284 as 140 more patients recovered from the deadly virus in the State today.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, on its Twitter handle, informed that a total of 140 patients including 25 from Sundergarh and 14 from Nuapada recovered today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

25 from Sundergarh

14 from Nuapada

13 from Anugul

13 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

10 from Bargarh

7 from Balesore

7 from Jajapur

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sonepur

5 from Khurda

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Cuttack

3 from Balangir

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Boudh

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nayagarh

1 from State Pool

You might also like
Nation

Six Odias to get Padma Awards

Nation

23 Youths from Odisha scale Mt Dayara Bugyal Peak of Himalayas

State

Odisha CM Urges Union Ministers, HC Judges To Adopt Schools

State

Odisha Youth Live Streams Suicide On Facebook, The Reason Will Shock You

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.