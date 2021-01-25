Covid Recovery In Odisha Climbs To 331284 As 140 More Patients Recovered Today

Bhubaneswar: The number of Covid recovery in Odisha climbed to 331284 as 140 more patients recovered from the deadly virus in the State today.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, on its Twitter handle, informed that a total of 140 patients including 25 from Sundergarh and 14 from Nuapada recovered today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

25 from Sundergarh

14 from Nuapada

13 from Anugul

13 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

10 from Bargarh

7 from Balesore

7 from Jajapur

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sonepur

5 from Khurda

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Cuttack

3 from Balangir

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Boudh

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nayagarh

1 from State Pool