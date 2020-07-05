Cuttack: COVID19 patients at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) in Odisha’s Cuttack had allegedly threatened to infect the staff of the hospital.

This bizarre incident has been reported from Cuttack late Saturday night when staffers and COVID warriors were chased to be infected with the the deadly virus by touching them.

The patients allegedly refused to go to the COVID hospital and threatened the Cancer hospital staff and COVID warriors engaged in shifting them to the hospital to touch them. The Mangalabagh police rushed to the spot on getting information about this incident.

They reached the spot and tried to reduce the tension among the patients and the staff and requested the patients to be taken to the COVID hospital.

It is noteworthy, that 113 persons at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre have been tested COVID19 positive.