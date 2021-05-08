Covid Pandemic: Odisha Demands Suspension Of Tax Collection From Oxygen-Laden Vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to exempt vehicles transporting medical oxygen from toll fees collection.

Additional Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) Hemant Kumar has reportedly written a letter to the NHAI in this regard.

In his letter, Hemant said that a large number of vehicles in the state are being transported medical oxygen to different Covid Hospitals. In view of this, it has been requested to order the suspension of tax collection at all national highway tollgates in the State.

Hemant claimed that vehicles carrying oxygen have been detained at the toll gate for some time. As a result, oxygen does not reach the patient in a timely manner.

The importance of oxygen-transporting vehicles is no less important than ambulances; he said adding that therefore it would be better to stop collection of toll from such vehicle till July 31.