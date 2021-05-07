Bhubaneswar: A total of 383 tankers/containers carrying 7007.436 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

More shall be leaving today. As many as 43 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 712.462 MT, 93 from Dhenkanal with 1454.58 MT, 94 from Jajpur with 1945.872 MT and 153 from Rourkela with 2894.522 MT.

Further, 113 tankers with 2302.194 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 105 tankers with 1785.409 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamilnadu received 09 tanker filled with 177.52 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 48 tankers filled with 881.592 of oxygen. 19 tankers with 314.14 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 258.011 MT of oxygen filled in 17 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 30 tankers have carried around 550.55 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 37 nos of tankers with 638 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Four tankers with 70.7 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in last 15 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states